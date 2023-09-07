CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Park Invites Developers for App Performance Optimization Workshop

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Apple has extended an invitation to developers for an all-day workshop on optimizing app performance at the Apple Developer Center in Cupertino on September 27. The event aims to assist developers in maximizing performance to provide users with an exceptional experience.

The Apple Developer Center, established during WWDC in 2022, serves as a central location for developers to receive direct assistance from Apple in person. With this workshop, developers will have the opportunity to learn how to optimize their use of Apple frameworks, identify and resolve performance issues using Apple tools, and receive guidance from Apple engineers.

The workshop will also provide developers with the chance to test their apps on-site and receive hands-on support. It is a free event; however, developers are responsible for their own travel expenses to Cupertino, California.

The workshop is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT on September 27. This comes just after the expected release of the iPhone 15 lineup to the public.

Optimizing app performance is of utmost importance for developers as it contributes to user satisfaction and engagement. By attending this workshop, developers will acquire valuable knowledge and techniques to ensure their apps launch quickly and work efficiently.

Further details and registration can be found at the Apple Developer Center.

Sources:
– Apple Developer Center
– Invitation email sent to registered developers

(Note: URLs have been removed in compliance with the guidelines.)

