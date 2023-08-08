Apple’s M3 Processor Generation Taking Shape

Apple’s M3 processor generation is in development, with internal test devices appearing in the analytics data of third-party app developers. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed the specifications of a new M3 Max, featuring 16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores, and 48GB of memory. This is an improvement from the current M2 Max found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Studio, which has 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores.

The additional CPU cores in the M3 Max are expected to be large, high-performance cores, enhancing its ability to handle high-end workloads. There is also a base-model M3 chip with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, similar to the current M2 chip. It is speculated that this chip will rely on architectural improvements and clock speed boosts rather than extra cores to improve performance.

All M3-series chips, including the upcoming A17 Bionic chip for next-gen iPhones, will be manufactured using a new 3 nm process from Taiwan Semiconductor. This smaller manufacturing process allows Apple to achieve the same performance with lower power consumption or increase performance while maintaining power consumption.

It is anticipated that there will be various versions of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, with different configurations of CPU and GPU cores. Apple offers multiple configurations for its Macs, allowing it to use defective chips by disabling the defective cores, instead of discarding them.

Apple typically releases new Macs in October, following its September announcements for iPhone and Apple Watch. The first M3 Macs are expected to launch around this time, approximately 15 months after the introduction of the first wave of M2 Macs. The MacBook Air typically leads the way in these new releases.

After completing the transition from Intel’s CPUs to its own Apple Silicon chips, Apple is unlikely to bring any major surprises with the M3 generation. The main focus will be on straightforward chip upgrades across the Mac lineup. There have been mentions of a possible replacement for the old 27-inch iMac, but it remains uncertain. Gurman has noted that a larger iMac with a 32-inch screen is currently in early testing and could potentially be released in 2024 or 2025.