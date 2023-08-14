Google Takes Action to Protect Android Users from Bluetooth Tracker Stalking

Google has introduced a new safety feature called “Unknown Tracker Alerts” at its annual developer conference, I/O 2023. This feature is aimed at protecting Android users from unwanted tracking by Bluetooth devices. Bluetooth trackers are typically used to locate lost items, but they can also be exploited by stalkers.

The Unknown Tracker Alerts feature will notify Android users if an unfamiliar Bluetooth tracker is detected and appears to be tracking them for an extended period of time or if it is separated from its owner but still moving with them. Users can then issue an alert, locate the tracker, and report it to the authorities. The feature is also capable of detecting Apple AirTags, another type of Bluetooth tracker.

Starting this month, Android 6.0+ users will be able to access this feature to enhance their safety and privacy. The feature works by scanning for any Bluetooth trackers not paired with the user’s Android device. If a tracker is found, the user will receive a notification and a map displaying the tracker’s movements. The user can then make the tracker emit a sound to help locate it. Once found, the feature will provide information on the tracker’s owner and how to disable it.

In addition to using the Unknown Tracker Alerts feature, there are other precautions Android users can take to protect themselves from Bluetooth tracker stalking. These include disabling location tracking on their phones and apps and regularly checking their belongings and car for any suspicious devices. If a tracker is found, it can be disabled by removing the battery or reporting it to the police if it appears to have been planted by a stalker.

Google’s efforts to protect Android users from Bluetooth tracker stalking are commendable. The company is also working on a network similar to Apple’s Find My Network to enable Android users to keep track of all their devices in one place. Ensuring customer safety should always be a priority for technology companies.