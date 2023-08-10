Bungie Announces Keith David as Replacement for Lance Reddick in Destiny 2

Bungie has revealed that Keith David will be taking over the role of Commander Zavala’s English-language voice actor in Destiny 2. This comes after the unfortunate passing of Lance Reddick, who had portrayed the character for over a decade. Reddick’s dedication and talent in bringing Zavala to life had made him beloved by both the community and Bungie.

In a statement, Bungie expressed their appreciation for Reddick’s contributions and the impact he had on the game and its players. They also confirmed that Reddick’s existing lines will remain untouched in the upcoming release, ensuring his presence and legacy will be preserved.

Keith David, a well-known voice actor in the industry, has worked on various video games like Halo 5: Guardians, Mortal Kombat 11, and Mass Effect 3. He expressed his honor in continuing Reddick’s great work as Zavala and stated his intention to uphold the character’s integrity.

Reddick’s passing earlier this year was mourned by Destiny 2 players, who came together to pay tribute to the actor and the character he portrayed. Reddick’s voice talents were not limited to Destiny 2, as he had also lent his voice to other notable video game characters such as Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel.

To commemorate Reddick’s contributions, a memorial was created in the Burning Shores expansion of Horizon Forbidden West, allowing players to visit and remember the actor.

With Keith David stepping into the role of Commander Zavala, fans of Destiny 2 can look forward to experiencing the continued journey of the beloved character in the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape and beyond.