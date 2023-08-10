Destiny Developer Bungie Discusses Future of Commander Zavala Following Voice Actor’s Death

Destiny developer Bungie has revealed its plans to continue the character of Commander Zavala after the passing of voice actor Lance Reddick earlier this year. In a blog post, the company emphasized Zavala’s importance to the Destiny storyline and assured players that the character will remain significant for years to come.

To ensure continuity, veteran actor Keith David will provide Zavala’s English voice lines going forward. David, known for his roles as Captain Anderson in the Mass Effect trilogy and Arbiter Thel’ Valdam in the Halo series, has a strong presence in the gaming community. In addition to his video game work, David has had a prolific career in TV and movies, lending his voice to characters in shows like Rick and Morty and Adventure Time.

Expressing his honor at taking on the role, David stated, “I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.” Bungie clarified that they will not be re-recording any of Reddick’s existing lines in Destiny, preserving his contributions to the game.

Lance Reddick’s passing left fans deeply saddened, as they had formed a strong connection with Zavala over the years. To pay their respects, players gathered by Zavala’s side in Destiny’s Tower hub. This loss also raises questions about Reddick’s portrayal of the character Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, Forbidden West. It remains uncertain how developer Guerilla will handle this character in future projects, considering the shared likeness between Reddick and Sylens.

Bungie’s commitment to upholding the legacy of Commander Zavala demonstrates their dedication to providing a compelling and immersive gaming experience for Destiny players. With Keith David stepping into the role, fans can look forward to seeing Zavala’s continued presence and impact on the Destiny universe.