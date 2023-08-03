Destiny 2: State of the Game Highlights

Bungie recently released a comprehensive “State of the Game” post for Destiny 2, providing a glimpse into the upcoming Destiny 2 Showcase and The Final Shape expansion. The article contains important information about the changes planned for Destiny 2 in the coming year.

Season 22, starting on August 22 after the Showcase, will introduce numerous changes. Some of these changes may only appear in later seasons or expansions. The Final Shape expansion will feature a new bounty replacement tentatively called “Pathfinder,” which may be incorporated into the game after The Final Shape.

In season 22, three new Strand Aspects will be introduced, one for each class. Hunters will receive the Whirling Maelstrom, Titans the Banner of War, and Warlocks the Weavewalk. Additionally, a new ritual armor set will be available with The Final Shape, while playlist-themed armor sets will no longer accompany every expansion.

Starting in season 22, players will have the option to favorite up to 100 shaders, ornaments, and emotes to easily access them from the in-game menu. Stasis Aspects and Fragments will also become more accessible through a vendor system similar to Light unlocks via Ikora.

The Final Shape will introduce entirely new subfamilies for certain existing weapon types. Unlike Lightfall, The Final Shape will offer a conclusion to the Light and Darkness Saga’s story.

Bungie plans to make changes to the progression system in The Final Shape to reduce friction when playing with new friends. They won’t be raising the power cap in Season 22.

In terms of PvP, Season 22 will introduce a new Vex Network map called Multiplex. However, future map additions may be limited as they require development resources away from other aspects of the game. Two new PvP modes, Checkmate and Relic, will debut in Crucible Labs. Checkmate emphasizes primary weapon play, while Relic allows players to wield special weapons from raids and other activities.

The Citadel map from Destiny 2: Forsaken will return in Season 23, redesigned for the modern game. Trials of Osiris will feature a new bear-themed Titan armor set in Season 22.

The Vanguard will introduce Vanguard Medals as a permanent feature in Season 22, serving as a scoring system for Strikes. More Battlegrounds will be added to the Nightfall and Grandmaster Nightfall rotation in Seasons 22 and 23.

Regarding Gambit, Bungie recognizes its lower popularity and doesn’t plan on extensive reworks. However, during The Final Shape era, the old Cathedral of Scars map will make a comeback. The Shadow Legion and Lucent Hive will also be introduced as potential enemy combatants after The Final Shape.

Finally, Bungie reaffirmed its commitment to combat cheating and stability issues within the game.