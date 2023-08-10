Bungie Announces Major Combat Overhaul in Destiny 2

Bungie has recently unveiled the next major overhaul to combat in Destiny 2, with a focus on strengthening underutilized Exotics and addressing overpowered subclass abilities. One of the key changes involves the Strand effect Suspend, which has been causing havoc against champions. The Arc Titan’s Knockout and Thundercrash abilities, which have been dominant in competitive PVP, will also be adjusted.

Introduced in February’s Lightfall expansion, the Strand subclass in Destiny 2 utilizes inter-dimensional green magic to immobilize and destroy enemies. The Suspend ability quickly became the most powerful Strand ability, allowing players to levitate and stun enemies for extended periods of time. To address this imbalance, Bungie is reducing the base duration of Suspend significantly. Against rank-and-file enemies, it will now last five seconds instead of eight, and only three seconds against champions. Ability regeneration for Suspend has also been reduced.

Arc Titans, specifically, have been overrepresented in Trials of Osiris, the premier competitive activity in Destiny 2. Bungie attributes this to the seasonal artifact favoring the Arc subclass, as well as the Thundercrash super and Knockout melee abilities. To bring balance, Thundercrash’s cooldown will be increased from 500 seconds to 556 seconds, and Knockout will have its damage bonus against players decreased from 50 to 30.

The combat overhaul includes several buffs for Exotic armor pieces like Winter’s Guile, ACD/0 Feedback Fence, and Lucky Raspberry. These changes will take effect when season 22 launches on August 22.

In addition to these adjustments, Bungie has provided a preview of incoming buffs, nerfs, and tweaks for Hunters and Titans. For Hunters, the functionality of the Foetracer Exotic helmet has been integrated into Knucklehead Radar, Lucky Raspberry has been streamlined for better energy gains, and Renewal Grasps will have its previous nerf to Duskfield grenade cooldowns reversed. Titans, on the other hand, will see updates to Icefall Mantle, Doom Fang Pauldrons, Path of the Burning Steps, and Eternal Warrior Exotics to make them more reliable and expand their functionality.

These changes aim to create a healthier combat experience and encourage players to explore different playstyles and loadouts in Destiny 2.