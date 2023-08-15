Bungie Announces Destiny 2 Showcase

Bungie has announced that its annual Destiny 2 Showcase will take place on August 22nd. The event will provide fresh information on The Final Shape expansion, Season 22, the next reprised raid, and more.

Destiny 2 has faced challenges in recent months, with mixed opinions on the Lightfall release in February and criticism from parts of the community regarding playable content and the game’s structure. The ongoing drama has led to a somewhat toxic relationship between the player base and the developers.

Despite the turbulence, Destiny 2 has managed to maintain a healthy player count over the years. The upcoming showcase will hopefully allow Bungie to address these concerns and bring some much-needed positivity for the future of the game.

Whether you are still playing Destiny 2 on the PS5 or PS4, the showcase presents an opportunity for players to voice their expectations and desires for the game. Share your thoughts in the comments below.