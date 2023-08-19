Xûr in Destiny 2: Location and Items for August 18-22

Xûr, the animated discount vendor in Destiny 2, is now live for the weekend until next week’s reset. If you’re looking to acquire shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, then Xûr is the one to visit.

Xûr offers a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, alongside a random Exotic Weapon and Exotic Engram. Additionally, he has a collection of Legendary weapons and armor for Guardians to choose from.

For this week, Xûr can be found at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. To reach him, travel to the landing point at Watcher’s Grave and make your way to the red moss-covered tree ahead. Climb up the roots to find Xûr waiting at the top.

Xûr is selling D.A.R.C.I., an Exotic Sniper Rifle, and Young Ahamkara’s Spine, Exotic Hunter Gauntlets. For Titans, there are ACD/0 Feedback Fence, Exotic Titan Gauntlets, and for Warlocks, Apotheosis Veil, an Exotic Warlock Helmet.

The Legendary weapons available this week include Gnawing Hunger (Auto Rifle), Whispering Slab (Combat Bow), Canary (Combat Bow), Recurrent Impact (Machine Gun), Gridskipper (Pulse Rifle), Enigma’s Draw (Sidearm), and IKELOS_SR_V1.0.3 (Sniper Rifle).

As for the Legendary armor, Xûr is offering the Tusked Alliance set for each Guardian class. However, the stats on these armor pieces are generally low, making them less desirable.

In terms of recommendations, the Tripwire Canary with Perfect Float and Opening Shot, Gridskipper with Killing Wind and Snapshot Sights, and the Ikelos sniper rifle with No Distractions and Box Breathing are worth considering.

