Vendor Engrams in Destiny 2: What You Need to Know for Season 22

As we gear up for Season 22 of Destiny 2, it’s important to understand how vendor engrams work and which vendors will have their inventory reset with the new season. Vendor engrams are obtained by leveling up different NPCs or vendors in the game. There are two types of vendors: seasonal and non-seasonal.

Seasonal vendors, such as the Sonar Station and War Table at the H.E.L.M., are directly tied to the content of the current season. Non-seasonal vendors, on the other hand, are not connected to the seasonal content. Examples of non-seasonal vendors include Lord Shaxx for The Crucible, Saint-14 for Trials of Osiris, and Commander Zavala for Vanguard Strikes.

When a new season begins, unclaimed non-seasonal vendor engrams will be removed from your inventory. However, Bungie has stated that starting with Season of the Deep, unclaimed vendor engrams will no longer be completely wiped but will be capped at 99. The details surrounding this cap are still unclear and require further clarification from Bungie.

Certain vendors’ engrams will carry over into the next season, including the War Table, Sonar Station, and Lord Saladin. These engrams will be available throughout Year 6 and will be capped at 99, refreshing when necessary. Engrams in your inventory, such as Legendary, Prime, or Exotic engrams, are expected to carry over as well.

On the other hand, engrams from vendors like Lord Shaxx, Commander Zavala, Saint-14, Drifter, Bashee-44, and Suraya Hawthorne will reset with the launch of the new season. It is important to claim these engrams before the new season begins to avoid losing them.

The status of destination vendors, such as Failsafe, Fynch, and Eris Morn, is currently unconfirmed. In the past, their engrams carried over with the start of a new season. The fate of Master Rahool’s engrams and Xur’s engrams from Dares of Eternity is also uncertain.

To stay up to date with the latest news regarding vendor engrams and Destiny 2, make sure to follow Destiny Bulletin on social media platforms. Season 22 will go live after the annual Destiny 2 Showcase.

Remember to prepare your gear and loot strategies as Season 22 approaches. Good luck, Guardian!