Keith David to Take Over as Voice of Zavala in Destiny 2

Ever since the passing of actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles in John Wick and The Wire, Destiny 2 fans have been curious about the fate of his character, Commander Zavala. Today, Bungie announced that Keith David, a veteran actor renowned for his work in video games such as Halo and Mass Effect, will assume the role of Zavala in the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, set to release in 2024.

Bungie paid tribute to Reddick, acknowledging the significant impact he had on the Destiny community and expressing their gratitude for his contributions. As a mark of respect, Reddick’s existing lines in the game will remain untouched for the forthcoming release.

Keith David’s extensive filmography includes notable movies like The Thing, Platoon, and Nope. However, he has also made a name for himself in the world of video game voice acting, particularly for his performances as the Arbiter in Halo 2 and Captain David Anderson in Mass Effect. In a press release, David expressed his honor in carrying on Reddick’s portrayal of Zavala, emphasizing his intention to continue the character’s sense of integrity.

Reddick was not only admired for his talent but also for his genuine love for Destiny 2. It was revealed that he had been playing the game shortly before his untimely passing, and players congregated in the game’s social hub to pay their respects. The Final Shape, featuring David’s debut as the new voice of Zavala, is promised to be an epic expansion campaign and raid, serving as the culmination of the game’s first major story arc after a decade in the making.

With Keith David stepping into the role, Destiny 2 players can look forward to experiencing Zavala’s character in a new and exciting way while honoring the legacy left by Lance Reddick.