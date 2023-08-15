CityLife

Bungie Announces Destiny 2 Showcase for August 22

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
Bungie has announced that its annual Destiny 2 Showcase will take place on August 22, providing fans with more information about The Final Shape expansion and other upcoming events. The event will be aired at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern and will include an hour-long pre-show and a live post-show roundtable discussion.

The Final Shape expansion is highly anticipated as it is described as the conclusion to the Light and Darkness Saga, meaning that all the events leading up to this point will come together in this story. To give fans a glimpse of what to expect, Bungie has released a new video highlighting the most significant moments of the Destiny journey.

In addition to The Final Shape, the showcase will also delve into Season 22 and the next reprised raid, along with other announcements. Destiny 2 players can also look forward to Keith David’s portrayal as the new voice of Commander Zavala.

Whether or not you’ll be tuning into the Destiny 2 Showcase, share your thoughts in the comments section!

