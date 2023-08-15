Destiny 2 Director Addresses Community Concerns in Video

The Destiny 2 community has been expressing their frustrations after a recent State of the Game update failed to address key issues in the game. In response, game director Joe Blackburn released a video addressing the community and outlining plans to address these concerns.

In the video, Blackburn acknowledged that the previous communication was not up to the standards expected by the community. He stated that the team was focused on The Final Shape expansion and lacked the time to provide the necessary care and attention to the update.

Blackburn then discussed the upcoming Destiny 2 Showcase on August 22, which will provide more information about The Final Shape expansion. He also addressed some controversial points from the previous State of the Game blog post, particularly regarding PvP and Ritual armor sets.

For PvP, Blackburn promised a new streamlined PvP development team that would be able to make changes and communicate with the community more effectively. While Destiny has primarily been a PvE-focused game, the Crucible mode used to play a significant role for players. Blackburn clarified that the development of the extraction shooter Marathon did not mean a shift away from Destiny’s PvP development.

Regarding Ritual armor sets, Blackburn acknowledged the frustration among players about the lack of new sets earned in-game. He explained that the focus had been on creating armor sets for top-tier activities and seasonal-themed looks. As a way to make up for the lack of communication, he announced that one of Season 22’s paid Eververse sets would be made free.

Blackburn also addressed the concerns of microtransactions and assured players that the upcoming map pack in 2024 would be free, alleviating frustrations about the monetization of Destiny 2.

The video has been positively received by players who appreciate the additional information and free content. Blackburn’s personal and intimate approach to addressing the community has been noted, especially considering recent legal issues involving player threats towards Bungie and its developers.

Blackburn expressed a desire to communicate more with the community, but emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of community members and leaders. The well-being of Bungie employees is a top priority.

Overall, Blackburn’s video aims to address community concerns and provide reassurance for the future of Destiny 2.