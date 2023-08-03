Destiny 2’s Major Revelations Scheduled for The Final Shape Expansion in 2024

Destiny 2 players have eagerly awaited answers to some of the game’s biggest questions, and it seems those answers will finally come in the form of the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, set to release in 2024. Unlike the previous Lightfall expansion, Bungie has assured players that the important aspects of the storyline will not be spread out across multiple seasonal updates.

The storyline of Destiny 2 has been building up to a climactic confrontation between players and The Witness, an ancient alien entity determined to destroy The Traveler, a sentient magic orb that has shaped the events of the game. In the previous expansion, Lightfall, players hoped to uncover the mysteries surrounding The Veil, a powerful artifact linked to The Witness and its ultimate goal. However, much of the reveals were disappointingly drip-fed to the community across subsequent seasons, resulting in negative reception for Lightfall.

In an attempt to address player concerns, game director Joe Blackburn wrote in a state of the game blog post that the narratives of this year will set the stage for The Final Shape in a more comprehensive manner. He reassured players that The Final Shape expansion will provide a climactic conclusion to the ongoing Light and Darkness Saga, before the game moves on to future content.

Destiny 2 has always faced the challenge of balancing the desires of its community, which ranges from a craving for rare loot to a thirst for in-depth lore. The game’s seasonal model, with regular micro-story updates, has often felt like a Shōnen anime, combining filler content with dramatic plot progressions. However, it appears that players won’t have to endure long waits after The Final Shape launches to experience the final showdown of Destiny 2’s current story arc.

With Bungie’s reassurances, players can look forward to The Final Shape expansion in 2024, where they hope to find the answers they’ve been waiting for and conclude the 10-year story arc of Destiny 2.