Destiny 2 Players Struggle to Complete Season of the Deep’s Whetstone Exotic Mission

Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 introduced the challenging Whetstone Exotic mission, which has proven to be a tough hurdle for many players. The mission involves depositing three broken blades and facing a time-restricted encounter with a boss who has an immense amount of health. It is considered one of the hardest Exotic missions released by Bungie.

Despite the difficulty, a significant number of Destiny 2 players have not been able to complete the Whetstone encounter and obtain the Wicked Implement, an Exotic Stasis Scout Rifle. Some players have expressed their dislike for the quest’s design, leading them to lose interest in completing it.

A Reddit post on r/DestinyTheGame asked the community how many players had not finished the Exotic mission and what their reasons were. Many players shared their frustrations, with one player stating that they didn’t find the mission fun and didn’t want to invest the effort. Another player mentioned that they obtained the weapon on their second try but found it to be lackluster and not worth pursuing the catalyst.

One common complaint about the mission is that failing requires starting over from the beginning, which can be frustrating for players. However, some players who have successfully completed the mission with a well-coordinated team find it enjoyable.

Bungie has been under pressure to provide more challenging content following complaints about the ease of The Last Wish raid. Striking a balance between casual and hardcore players has proven to be a challenge for the game developers.