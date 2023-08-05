Bungie Plans to Revamp Progression in Destiny 2’s Expansion, The Final Shape

Destiny 2 developer, Bungie, has announced its intention to make changes to the progression system in the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape. In a “State of the Game” update, game director Joe Blackburn revealed that the team would be introducing something new and different in Season 23, while also addressing player feedback from the past few months.

The team aims to explore creative territories that have never been seen before in the game. The key goals of these endeavors are to expand players’ imaginations, bring back challenge to Destiny, enrich the game’s content, and foster connection among Guardians. More details about these changes will be revealed on August 22.

Importantly, Bungie will not be raising the power cap in Season 22. This decision has received positive feedback from players who appreciate the freedom to play at their own pace instead of feeling obligated to pursue Pinnacles every week. However, there will still be activities where Power is vital, such as Master raids and dungeons, high-level Nightfalls, Grandmasters, and Trials of Osiris.

For players seeking even greater challenges, Bungie has increased the difficulty of Grandmaster Nightfalls this season and plans to introduce more challenging battlegrounds throughout the year.

Further information about the changes and how they will be implemented in Nightfall, Gambit, and Crucible modes can be found in the blog post. Additional details will be shared during the Showcase scheduled for August 22.

It is worth noting that Bungie has recently won legal battles against players involved in harassment, threats, doxxing of its employees, and the sale of cheating devices and software in the game.