How to Obtain the Necrochasm Exotic Weapon in Destiny 2

The eagerly awaited Necrochasm Exotic weapon is finally available in Destiny 2, and players are excited to get their hands on this powerful weapon. To obtain the Necrochasm, players need to complete the Crota’s End raid and follow a few simple steps.

First, players must head over to the Raid Vendor during the 48-hour Contest Mode in the Crota’s End raid. There, they can obtain the Bottomless Pit quest, which does not require any in-game currency to purchase.

The next step is to complete the Crota’s Raid during its 48-hour Contest Mode. This will automatically complete the Bottomless Pit quest and reward players with the Husk of the Pit, Eidolon Ally, and a fully Masterworked Necrochasm.

If players are unable to complete the Bottomless Pit quest during the Contest Mode, there are still other options available. By completing Raid Encounters and Triumphs, players can acquire Essence of the Oversoul, which is needed to complete the Bottomless Pit and the Necrochasm’s catalyst objective.

However, if players manage to complete Crota’s End during the 48-hour Contest Mode, they will obtain the Necrochasm in Destiny 2. They will also receive 20 Essence of Oversouls towards the 35 Essence requirement for the catalyst of the Exotic weapon. Any Essence of Oversouls collected during the Contest Mode will count towards the catalyst progress, even after the Contest Mode has ended.

For those who missed the 48-hour Contest Mode or the Bottomless Pit quest, it is still possible to obtain the Necrochasm. Players will need to complete the quest and all of its steps, including the Husk of the Pit quest, to obtain the Necrochasm and the Eidolon Ally.

In conclusion, the Necrochasm Exotic weapon is a highly sought-after item in Destiny 2. By following the steps outlined above, players can acquire this powerful weapon and enhance their gameplay experience.

Source: This information is based on personal knowledge of the game Destiny 2 and is not sourced from any specific article or website.