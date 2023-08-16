Destiny 2 Game Director Acknowledges Communication Issues

Destiny 2’s game director, Joe Blackburn, recently addressed players on Twitter, acknowledging the communication issues that have occurred regarding the game. Blackburn explained that a State of the Game blog article posted on the official Destiny site in August did not meet the standards expected by players. The article lacked the high-level vision usually provided and was a result of the development team focusing on The Final Shape expansion DLC.

Blackburn also admitted that Bungie’s current strategy of releasing “one new [PvP] map and a few reprises a year” was not working effectively. As a solution, the studio plans to release a free pack of maps next year. This new approach aims to provide players with a variety of new experiences, as opposed to the slow release of maps throughout the year, which limits their quality and impact.

Additionally, Blackburn mentioned the studio’s intentions to introduce more test modes to the core playlists, giving players an opportunity to try out different gameplay modes. As a gesture of appreciation, Bungie will be offering all players a free Eververse armor set for Season 22.

The next major content update for Destiny 2, titled The Final Shape, is scheduled for release in February 2024. This expansion is anticipated to conclude the Light and Darkness saga, which has been unfolding since the first expansion of the original game.

These changes in communication and content strategy demonstrate Bungie’s commitment to addressing player feedback and enhancing the player experience in Destiny 2.