The Future of Destiny 2 Revealed by Game Director Joe Blackburn

Game director Joe Blackburn has taken to Twitter to address the concerns of Destiny 2 fans and provide insight into the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape. In a 16-minute video, Blackburn discusses the previous State of the Game article, acknowledging its shortcomings and outlining how Bungie plans to address them moving forward.

One of the main topics Blackburn covers is PvP, which has long been a source of frustration for players. Contradicting the previous article, Bungie now recognizes that releasing only one map per year is not beneficial for the game. Instead, the studio aims to release multiple Crucible maps each year as part of a map pack.

Blackburn also introduces the concept of a “PvP Strike Team” dedicated to brainstorming and implementing fixes for PvP issues. This strategy has been successful in the past, particularly during the troubled period between the Curse of Osiris and Warmind expansions in 2018.

Regarding armor, Blackburn acknowledges that some sets in the ritual playlists have been underutilized by players. Bungie has decided to steer away from such armor sets, which goes against a previous promise to introduce a new ritual armor set with each expansion. As a gesture of apology for the lack of a new armor set in Lightfall, Bungie plans to move a real-money-only set from Season 22 to the ritual playlist pool in the next season. However, Blackburn clarifies that this does not guarantee a yearly ritual armor set going forward.

Blackburn concludes the video with hints about The Final Shape reveal. He suggests that the showcase will not focus on major system changes but will instead cater to a wider audience. Excitingly, he announces that Xur will undergo a major overhaul in the next expansion, including the reintroduction of Strange Coins. Additionally, players can anticipate a reworked HUD that better displays buffs and debuffs.

The community has responded positively to these announcements, appreciating the open communication from Blackburn. To continue this transparency, Blackburn plans to stream himself playing the game and address community feedback leading up to The Final Shape.