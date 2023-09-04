Ghosts of the Deep in Destiny 2 Becomes Even More Challenging with Heavy Ammo Nerfs

The Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2 has always been known for its difficulty, but recent changes to heavy ammo drops in the Season of the Witch have made it even more challenging. The Destiny 2 community has described it as “even more painful” to run solo.

Difficulty in Destiny 2 is a divisive subject among players, with some wanting harder content and others desiring a more relaxed experience. The Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, introduced in the Season of the Deep, had received mixed reviews. While some players praised its difficulties, many felt that it was too hard and requested Bungie to make the bosses’ health pools easier to defeat.

Unfortunately, these complaints seem to have been ignored, as the heavy ammo changes in the Season of the Witch have prolonged the encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, particularly for solo runs. Players have shared their frustrations, stating that it now takes an hour to complete the final fight, with most of the time spent searching for ammo bricks to sustain heavy ammo.

One player went on to elaborate that a significant portion of the fight is spent killing adds to accumulate enough heavy ammo before triggering the actual damage phase. They also mentioned that the boss has an extremely large health pool, making the fight unbearable.

The Destiny 2 community has expressed their disappointment with the heavy ammo nerfs, which have made solo dungeons like Ghosts of the Deep a tedious slog. It has been argued that the health pools of the dungeon’s bosses are unreasonably high, surpassing even those of six-player raid bosses. This is especially frustrating considering that dungeons are designed to be soloable.

While some players sympathize with Bungie, believing that the colossal health pools are necessary to provide a challenge, others feel that enemy damage in the game has been power crept, pushing Bungie to rely on high health pools to maintain difficulty.

Despite the community’s feedback, there are no indications that Bungie intends to slow down in releasing challenging content. The recently reimagined raid, Crota’s End, has proven extremely difficult, even for top players, especially in Contest Mode.

Sources:

– None