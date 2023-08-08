Dark and Darker Launches into Early Access Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles

Dark and Darker, the medieval extraction looter developed by Ironmace Games, has finally launched into early access. Previously featured in Valve’s Steam Next Fest, the game received positive feedback. However, it later faced an accusation of copyright infringement from Korean game publisher Nexon. Ironmace denied these claims.

In response to a cease and desist demand from Nexon, Dark and Darker was removed from Steam. Ironmace managed to get the game into players’ hands through alternative means, but the planned early access launch was delayed multiple times.

Despite these setbacks, Dark and Darker is now available in early access. Ironmace decided to create its own launcher called Blacksmith and is selling the game directly from its website and Chaf Games. The initial early access build lacks some key features, which will be added in the coming months. Ironmace acknowledges that there may be bugs and asks for patience and understanding from players.

Dark and Darker offers a standard edition with the full game and early access, as well as a more expensive founder’s edition that includes cosmetic items and “test access.” The game also introduces an in-game shop, which Ironmace describes as a necessary component for generating revenue without relying on loot boxes and fear-of-missing-out items.

The outcome of the ongoing legal dispute remains uncertain. However, Dark and Darker’s early access release is currently available for purchase. Ironmace intends to return to Steam in the future, stating its desire to rejoin Valve’s storefront as soon as possible.