The iPhone 15 Pro Max Battery Capacity: Small Increase, but Longer Battery Life Expected

According to recent leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a battery with a capacity of 4422mAh, which is only a 2.3% increase compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This news comes as a disappointment to many, considering earlier rumors suggested a 12% increase in battery capacity.

However, despite the relatively small bump in capacity, there is reason to believe that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer longer battery life. This is thanks to the implementation of a 3nm process node for the A17 Bionic chipset that will power the device. A smaller process node allows for smaller transistors, resulting in a more powerful and energy-efficient chip.

In previous generations, we have seen the transistor count increase significantly with each new iteration of Apple’s A-series chips. For example, the A14 Bionic used in the iPhone 12 had 11.8 billion transistors, a 38.8% increase from the A13 Bionic used in the iPhone 11. Last year’s A16 Bionic, found in the iPhone 14 Pro series, had nearly 16 billion transistors.

With the A17 Bionic, which will be the first smartphone application processor to be made using the 3nm process node, we could see an even greater increase in transistor count. Estimates suggest it could reach 18 billion to 20 billion transistors.

One reason for the small increase in battery capacity could be the introduction of a periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The periscope lens is a photography feature that requires some space within the device. This technology allows for an increase in optical zoom, going from 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 6x optical zoom on the upcoming model.

While the battery capacity increase may not meet expectations, the combination of the A17 Bionic chipset and the periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max should still result in improved performance and efficiency. Users can expect longer battery life compared to previous models in the iPhone lineup.

