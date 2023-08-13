The Challenges of Firefox for Linux

There’s no doubt that the browser is an essential application on any operating system. However, building a capable browser from scratch is a difficult task, and competing with the dominant browser engines is even more challenging. Chrome and its derivatives are the most popular browsers, followed by Safari on iOS, with Firefox trailing far behind.

Desktop Linux distributions primarily rely on shipping Firefox as their default browser. While GNOME and KDE have their own browsers, GNOME Web and Falkon, their adoption is limited, and feature updates are infrequent. Additionally, these browsers depend on Google and Apple for updates and improvements.

Even Firefox doesn’t consider Linux a top-tier platform. It prioritizes Windows and macOS, leading to long-standing issues being ignored on the Linux side. A prominent example is hardware video acceleration, which was not enabled by default for Linux users until Firefox 115. This lack of video acceleration significantly impacted battery life on Linux laptops compared to Windows laptops, especially for users with AMD and Nvidia graphics.

Getting video acceleration to work on Firefox for Linux has been a complicated and unreliable process. Instructions and settings would change with each release, creating confusion for users. The arrival of other features, such as gesture and touchscreen support, also took longer on the Linux version.

Although these issues may not be surprising given the lower popularity of desktop Linux, it raises concerns about Firefox’s future if Mozilla’s resources were to further decline. Firefox’s market share has significantly decreased over the years, sitting at just 3% on desktops and laptops and 0.5% on mobile devices. Chrome and Safari have dominated the browser market, leaving Firefox with a diminishing user base.

Furthermore, Mozilla’s revenue sources heavily rely on a search deal with Google. This lopsided revenue model poses a significant risk to Firefox’s development and future prospects. The declining market share already poses challenges, and if the trend continues, it could further harm Firefox’s position in the browser market.

In conclusion, desktop Linux faces challenges in providing a capable browser, and Firefox for Linux is not as prioritized compared to Windows and macOS. The declining market share and Mozilla’s revenue sources add to the difficulties faced by the Firefox browser.