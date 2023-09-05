Pramod Group: Creating Tranquil Spaces through Luxury Interiors

Pramod Group, a renowned luxury interior and architectural firm, is known for their ability to create thoughtful and luxurious interiors that add value, beauty, and comfort to everyday life. As interior architects, they take complete control of the built environment, ensuring every detail is considered before handing over the space to the client.

In their latest unveiling, Pramod Group showcases bedrooms that offer simple yet impactful inspirations for designing tranquil spaces. In the chaotic modern world, bedrooms have become personal retreats, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Pramod Group recognizes the importance of creating peaceful environments through careful attention to the palette, comfort, and smallest details.

With over 36 years of industry experience, Pramod Group has established itself as a trusted provider of bespoke turn-key solutions. Their services range from design and build to interior decoration and finishing touches, covering every aspect of the project. They excel in thoughtful space planning, excellent architecture, refined aesthetics, and sustainable interiors that are also Vastu-compliant. Additionally, Pramod Group offers architectural and landscape design services.

Commanding the firm with a unique creative vision and passion is CMD Vivek Gupta, who, alongside his wife and Director, Ritu Gupta, has propelled Pramod Group to new heights of success over the last two decades. Their holistic approach combines timeless design with contemporary ethos, reflecting global aesthetics and setting a new benchmark for luxury residences in Delhi.

