Kolacny Music, a Family-Owned Music Store, Closes After 93 Years in Business

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
A long-standing Colorado music store, Kolacny Music Company, located on South Broadway in Denver, will be closing its doors at the end of September. The family-owned business has been operating for nearly a century, providing instruments to both musicians and schools.

Having served the community for three generations, the Kolacny family has been an integral part of the music industry. However, owner David Kolacny acknowledges that the landscape is changing, and the decision to close the store is based on the aging of the current owners.

“My grandfather and grandmother ran it, and then my dad ran it, and then me, my wife and my sister run it now,” David Kolacny said. While there was a hope of reaching the milestone of 100 years in business, the satisfaction of making it to 93 is not lost on the family.

The primary reason for closing is not financial, according to David Kolacny. “In reality, we never really ran this business to make money,” he explained. Instead, the focus was always on building relationships and fostering a sense of community within the music industry. They valued connections and friendships over profit.

While the COVID-19 pandemic further impacted the business, David Kolacny remains pragmatic and looks towards the future. He acknowledges the sadness that will come later but understands the need to focus on winding down the store and providing an opportunity for someone else to step up in the music industry.

The company has announced the sale of its buildings and the anticipated closure date of September 30. Before the final closure, they are offering discounts to customers who wish to make final purchases. The store expressed gratitude for the support and the ability to be a Denver staple in the music business for many years.

