Introducing Pinball M: A Horror-Based Pinball Video Game

Zen Studios, renowned for their pinball games Devil’s Crush and Demon’s Tilt, is set to launch an exciting new horror-based pinball video game called Pinball M. The game was recently revealed at the MIX Next Online Showcase and is currently in development for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Pinball M will debut with five tables inspired by popular IPs. These include Chucky’s Killer Pinball, inspired by the movie Child’s Play, and Dead by Daylight Pinball, a collaboration with Behaviour Interactive. Zen Studios will also bring their own Lovecraft-inspired Wrath of the Elder Gods Director’s Cut to the game. Two additional tables will be announced at a later date.

Each table in Pinball M promises an immersive experience designed to keep players on the edge of their seats. The game will feature assets inspired by the source material, ensuring an authentic representation of each IP.

One unique feature of Pinball M is the Play Corner, which is accessible from the table menu. The Play Corner provides players with a 3D environment that matches the design of each table, offering customization options to truly immerse oneself in the game. Players can earn decorative elements through gameplay to personalize their own corner of horrors.

Mel Kirk, Chief Operating Officer of Zen Studios, expressed his excitement about the new pinball platform. He stated, “Over the years, there have been many mature themes that we’ve wanted to explore on our pinball tables. Pinball M allows Zen to fully embrace M-rated source material and create authentic pinball experiences based on our favorite horror and irreverent themes.”

Pinball M will be available as a free platform download, with the tables offered as in-game purchases. Horror and pinball enthusiasts alike can look forward to a thrilling and immersive gaming experience when Pinball M is released.

