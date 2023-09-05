Huawei Mate 60 Pro Expected to Sell 7 Million Units

The highly anticipated Huawei Mate 60 Pro is projected to reach sales of at least 7 million units, surpassing its predecessor, the Mate 50 series. Initially listed on Huawei’s e-commerce site Vmall and its flagship store in Shenzhen, the Mate 60 Pro quickly became available through third-party online platforms and physical retail locations. Currently, the phone is sold out on Vmall, JD.com, and Taobao, with Vmall expecting a new shipment of devices.

An analyst from Counterpoint Research, Ivan Lam, stated that if Huawei can secure enough supply, the sales of the Mate 60 Pro are expected to surpass the previous Mate series. With last year’s series selling 7 million to 9 million units, it is projected that the Mate 60 Pro will achieve similar success.

The Mate 60 Pro is powered by the Kirin 9000s chipset, which supports 5G connectivity and significantly improves satellite calls in areas without cellular coverage. Unlike previous models, this phone utilizes 5G chips manufactured by China’s leading foundry, SMIC, using existing equipment that complies with U.S. export rules. This development proves significant for Huawei as it expands its access to 5G technology.

Analysts suggest that Huawei aims to stockpile at least 15 million Mate 60 series handsets, signaling its confidence in sustained consumer interest. Additionally, Huawei has made a notable resurgence in the Chinese smartphone market, securing a position among the top five smartphone shippers after delivering 14.3 million handsets in the first half of the year.

While the Kirin 9000s chipset may not be cutting-edge technology compared to competitors like TSMC and Samsung Foundry, experts believe that Huawei’s capability to innovate remains strong. This potential success is expected to intensify debates in Washington regarding the need for tighter restrictions on the company.

Despite U.S. restrictions and potential future limitations, Huawei has consistently demonstrated resilience and innovation. As the Mate 60 Pro hits the market, the company continues to defy expectations and solidify its presence in the premium smartphone segment.

