Delta Force, the Classic Military Shooter, Set to Make a Comeback

Developer TiMi Studio Group has announced that Delta Force, the iconic voxel-based military first-person shooter that originally launched on PC 25 years ago, is making a comeback. The new game, set to be released on PC, consoles, and mobile, promises to be a cross-platform experience.

The original Delta Force game was known for its large-scale multiplayer gameplay, and it seems that the new version will follow in its footsteps. The teaser trailer provides a glimpse into the intense battles and combat that players can expect.

Producer Shadow Guo expressed excitement about the return of Delta Force, mentioning the team’s interest in creating realistic military-themed shooter games. The new game aims to uphold the authentic essence of the original while incorporating a near-future flavor from both artistic and narrative perspectives. The team has gone to great lengths to ensure realism, including employing real-life actors for character building, utilizing photogrammetry for 3D world creation, and seeking guidance from former Special Forces personnel.

The campaign mode of the new Delta Force will be based on the movie “Black Hawk Down,” offering players the opportunity to experience authentic and thrilling battles from the celebrated film. The team has conducted extensive research to recreate a truly immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of this monumental event.

Multiplayer remains a significant focus for the new Delta Force, with game designers creating immersive battlegrounds that can accommodate even larger-scale PvP than the previous game’s 32-player limit. The game will feature a variety of engagement methods and maps with diverse terrain features. Additionally, players will have access to technologically advanced vehicles, including assault vehicles, helicopters, armored vehicles, attack boats, and more, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Fans of the Delta Force franchise can look forward to more details and information about the revival next week at Gamescom Opening Night Live.