Delta Force Returns with New Reboot Game

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 19, 2023
After a 14-year hiatus, the Delta Force game franchise is getting a complete reboot. Developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group, known for popular games like COD Mobile and Pokémon Unite, the new Delta Force game appears to be rivaling Battlefield’s gameplay.

The upcoming game features a single-player campaign centered around the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, a military operation in Somalia that inspired the film Black Hawk Down. It will also include a multiplayer mode with large-scale PvP battles across expansive maps, incorporating land, sea, and air combat. However, the trailer showcases some elements that may not align with historical accuracy, such as recon arrows and futuristic wrist-mounted devices.

The trailer hints at Delta Force potentially spanning multiple eras, similar to Battlefield 2042’s Portal Mode. Some scenes in the trailer resemble those from Battlefield 2042 showcases, and recognizable sound effects from Call of Duty can be heard.

With Battlefield facing challenges and a declining player base, Delta Force may step in to claim the throne of large-scale combat games. More details about the game will be revealed during the Gamescom opening night showcase on August 22nd.

