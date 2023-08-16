Dell Introduces New 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor with Articulating Stand

Dell has unveiled its new 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor, a 23.8-inch 1080p monitor that can be transformed into a touchscreen tablet thanks to its articulating stand. The company is targeting the monitor for use in retail, warehouse, home, and office environments. This is not the first time Dell has released a monitor with this form-factor, as they previously launched the P2418HT in 2017.

The design of the new P2424HT monitor bears similarities to Microsoft’s Surface Studio computers, which also have touchscreens and articulating stands for a tablet-like experience. However, with a price tag of $519.99, Dell’s monitor is in a different league compared to the expensive Surface Studio 2 Plus all-in-one.

The transformation capability of the Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor is made possible by its articulating stand. The monitor itself has a size of 24 inches and a 1080p resolution. One notable addition to this monitor is the Ethernet port, making it the world’s first 23.8-inch touch monitor with ethernet connectivity.

Unlike Microsoft’s Surface Studio, Dell’s monitor requires an external laptop or desktop computer to function. It supports 10-point multitouch for both Windows and macOS (Linux only has 3-point touch support), and its USB-C port provides 90W of power to the connected computer. Other ports include HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, USB-A, additional USB-C downstream, audio line-out, and Ethernet.

In terms of specifications, the 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor has a 1080p IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also features a built-in 3W mono speaker and covers 99 percent of the sRGB color spectrum.

The Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor is currently available for purchase directly from Dell for $519.99 and offers immediate shipping.