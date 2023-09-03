Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17: Great Alternatives to the MacBook Pro with Labor Day Deals

Looking for a powerful laptop that can compete with the MacBook Pro but don’t want to switch to the Apple ecosystem? Dell’s XPS lineup offers a great alternative. These laptops are not only thin and lightweight but also pack a lot of power, making them perfect for productivity, gaming, and editing tasks.

The Dell XPS 15, priced at $1,299 (originally $1,559), features Intel’s first-ever GPU, the Intel Arc A370M. While it’s not as powerful as dedicated gaming GPUs, it can handle indie and AA gaming at lower settings. If you’re interested in gaming, you can upgrade to an RTX 4070. The laptop is powered by the 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H, paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The 15.6-inch screen offers ample space with a 1920×1200 resolution, upgradeable to 3456×2160 if you opt for the RTX 4070.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 17, originally priced at $2,199 but now available for $1,699, boasts an RTX 4050 GPU, which can be upgraded to an RTX 4080. Despite its thin profile, it offers impressive gaming capabilities. Like the XPS 15, it features the same powerful Intel Core i7-13700H processor, upgradeable to an i9. The 17-inch display provides a spacious workspace with a 1920×1200 resolution, upgradeable to 3840×2400. While it comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, you have the option to upgrade it to an impressive 64GB.

One downside to consider is the 512GB SSD storage, which may be insufficient for gaming or editing tasks. It’s worth considering upgrading the storage or exploring external hard drive options.

So, if you’re in the market for a MacBook Pro alternative, Dell’s XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops are worth considering. With their powerful specs, sleek design, and Labor Day deals, you can save some money or invest in upgrades for an even better experience.

Sources: dell.com, Intel