Indian Government’s $2.1 Billion Incentive Plan Boosts Local Production of Technology Hardware

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentive plan has garnered a positive response from the technology industry. The plan aims to promote the local production of technology hardware, including laptops, personal computers, tablets, and servers. Under this plan, companies are eligible for a cash back of nearly 5% of the factory prices of finished products. Furthermore, sourcing components locally will enable manufacturers to receive additional financial benefits.

The response from the industry has been overwhelming, with 32 companies, including home-grown contract manufacturers such as Optiemus Electronics and Dixon Technologies India, submitting applications for incentives. The government hopes to replicate the success of a similar plan introduced in 2020 to boost local smartphone assembly. This plan led to an increase in Apple’s production in India, with the South Asian country accounting for approximately 7% of the company’s global iPhone output in the last fiscal year.

To implement the incentive plan, companies are expected to make a significant investment of 24.3 billion rupees ($294 million) and generate an additional output worth 3.35 trillion rupees over the six-year period. India’s capabilities in design have positioned the country as a trusted supply chain and value chain partner.

While companies can begin production under the plan as early as next year, not all applicants are guaranteed approval for the financial incentives. Past experience with smartphone incentives demonstrates that such programs tend to work well with a few companies that have the capacity to rapidly increase production and achieve higher cash returns. Additionally, the government has included penalties for companies that fail to meet production targets, resulting in deductions of up to 10% from subsidies.

To further encourage local assembly, India has announced plans to introduce a new license requirement for tech imports from November 1. This requirement will encompass a range of products, including laptops, tablets, servers, and components for data centers. The move has faced opposition from US tech companies.

Sources:

– Tech Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

– Apple’s production in India: Apple moves production away from China: Made-in-India iPhones surge

– Indian smartphone assembly incentives in 2020

– Optiemus Electronics and Dixon Technologies India

– 24.3 billion rupees ($294 million) investment and 3.35 trillion rupees additional output target

– Vaishnaw’s statement during the briefing

– License requirement for tech imports starting November 1