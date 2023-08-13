Dell G16 Gaming Laptop Review

The Dell G15 has always been a popular choice for gamers due to its affordable price and decent features. So, when the G16 was released, it generated a lot of excitement. Although the G-lineup of gaming laptops is considered entry-to-mid-range, it offers great value despite a few compromises. Currently, Dell is offering a significant discount on the G16, bringing its price down to $1,000 from the usual $1,300. This makes it an attractive option for gamers looking to upgrade.

One of the key highlights of the Dell G16 is its graphics card. It is powered by the reasonably powerful RTX 3060, which is a great GPU for a laptop. While it may not compete with high-end gaming PCs, it performs well for 2k gaming. The laptop features a QHD+ resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16-inch display, offering a highly superior 16:10 aspect ratio. Though the RTX 3060 may not achieve a consistent 165Hz at 2k with high settings for most games, it is capable of reaching this refresh rate at 1080p, making it a versatile gaming laptop.

The CPU of the Dell G16 is the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, which is a mid-to-high-end processor. It can handle most games with ease and can also handle CPU-intensive tasks such as editing, productivity, and streaming. The inclusion of 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest in the market, is greatly appreciated by users. However, the storage capacity is limited, with only a 512GB SSD. This may only accommodate a few modern AAA games, each of which can be over 80GB in size. Fortunately, Dell offers a storage upgrade to 1TB for an additional $100, or users can utilize external hard drive options.

In conclusion, the Dell G16 is a versatile gaming laptop that offers excellent value for money. With the current discount, bringing its price down to $1,000, it is even more appealing. It is definitely worth considering, especially if users opt for the storage upgrade. Nevertheless, it is advisable to explore other gaming laptop deals to explore a wider range of options.