Developing Stalker 2 Amidst War and Threats: the Reality for GSC Game World

Maksym Yanchyi, the lead Xbox programmer on Stalker 2, expresses the difficulties faced by the developers on a daily basis. One of the major challenges is dealing with Russian hackers attempting to breach GSC Game World’s security systems. These cyber-attacks have resulted in the theft of personal information, including mobile phone numbers. The developers also face constant harassment and death threats. The public relations manager, Zakhar Bocharov, shares his experiences of receiving anonymous death threats and the impact it has on his daily routine.

Despite the challenges, GSC Game World continues to work on Stalker 2. The game is showcased at gamescom 2023, where players are given the opportunity to experience it hands-on. Yanchyi acknowledges that the adversities they have faced have only made the team stronger and more determined to deliver the game they envision. The team supports and cares for each other, even as they navigate through the difficulties of finding new homes and constantly staying connected through virtual meetings.

The war in Ukraine is an unavoidable topic for the developers, as it directly affects their personal lives and work. Yanchyi and Bocharov believe it is important to share their experiences and raise awareness about the situation. They express the emotional toll it takes on them, constantly worrying about the safety of their loved ones. Bocharov shares distressing details about the conditions under which Stalker 2 is being developed, with some of the staff forced to relocate to Prague after abandoning their base in Kyiv.

Despite the challenges and the toll it takes on their mental health, the team remains resilient and motivated to complete the game. Bocharov emphasizes the unusual and extreme circumstances they are currently facing. The dedication and determination of the team are commendable, as they continue to work on Stalker 2 amidst war and threats.

Sources:

– Stalker 2 lead programmer, Maksym Yanchyi

– GSC Game World public relations manager, Zakhar Bocharov