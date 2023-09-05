Abramorama Acquires North American Rights to Deep Rising

Abramorama has secured the North American distribution rights for the eco-thriller documentary Deep Rising. Narrated and executive produced by Jason Momoa, the film explores the geopolitical, scientific, and corporate aspects of the world’s energy crisis and its connection to the fate of the deep ocean floor. Directed and produced by Matthieu Rytz, Deep Rising premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will be released in North America starting October 27th.

Accompanying the theatrical release is a global impact campaign to promote the film’s core messages. Leading the impact team is Laura Clarke, co-founder of the Palau Pledge, along with global communications agency Special. The campaign aims to shed light on the significant decisions made behind closed doors by the International Seabed Authority based in Jamaica, which has a critical role in determining the future of the deep ocean.

The documentary warns of the consequences of deep-sea mining by billion-dollar companies seeking access to valuable metals used in battery chemistry. The filmmakers argue that this extraction process poses a planetary danger that should prompt a paradigm shift in our approach to energy production.

Deep Rising features experts in the field, including Sandor Mulsow, an award-winning marine geologist and former Director of Environmental Management and Mineral Resources of the International Seabed Authority. In addition to Momoa, executive producers on the film include Addison Fischer and Olivia Fischer, Sébastien and Julie Lépinard, Shari Sant Plummer, Shannon O’Leary Joy, Tiffany Schauer, Dona Bertarelli, Jim Angell, and Annie Roney.

According to Roney, the producer of the film, Deep Rising aims to raise awareness about the deep seabed and the destructive practices threatening it. Roney believes that once audiences understand the implications of this environmental crisis, they will demand better solutions for our energy needs. Abramorama will work with ROCO Films to organize showings in non-traditional venues such as college campuses, non-profits, churches, and NGOs.

The partners at Abramorama express their enthusiasm for the project, acknowledging the film’s beauty, power, and urgency. They believe that this documentary has the potential to make a significant impact on audiences and contribute to the ongoing energy discussion.

