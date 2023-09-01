The New Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph: A Masterpiece of Innovation and Style

Roger Dubuis, the luxury watch brand based in Switzerland, has long been known for its bold and unique designs. While some of their earlier creations may have been considered daring at the time, they now appear conservative compared to the brand’s current line-up. Since being acquired by luxury goods giant Richemont in 2016, Roger Dubuis has been focused on producing highly complex, fully skeletonised, and heavily-styled watches, often in limited editions.

One of their latest masterpieces is the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph, unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This supercar-inspired watch incorporates Roger Dubuis’ first chronograph movement with a ‘flyback’ function, allowing the watch to be stopped, reset, and restarted with a single push of a button. The RD780 calibre movement contains 333 mechanical components and 39 ruby bearings and has two pending patents.

One patent is for the 120-degree Rotating Minute Counter, a unique feature based on the brand’s Monovortex concept watch. The other patent application relates to the chronograph’s vertical clutch system, which includes a special braking device to improve stability and reduce flutter when the chronograph is activated or stopped.

Other notable features of the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph include a tilted balance wheel for improved shock resistance, a diamond-coated silicon escape wheel and silicon pallet stones for enhanced anti-magnetism, and exquisite hand decoration that has earned the watch the coveted Geneva Seal certification.

The 45mm case of the watch is made from ultralight carbon and features skeletonised chronograph pushers and a scratchproof ceramic bezel. The transparent case back provides a view of the five-armed winding rotor inspired by road wheels. The watch also comes with a quick-change rubber strap that has a distinctive pattern on the inside, reminiscent of screeching tire marks.

The Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph is exclusively available at Roger Dubuis boutiques and has a price tag of £87,000. With its innovative features, exquisite craftsmanship, and bold design, this watch is sure to be a cherished timepiece for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

