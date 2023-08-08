Deathbound: A Unique Class-Based Soulslike Action RPG Coming to Steam

Publisher Tate Multimedia and developer Trialforge Studio have unveiled the debut trailer for Deathbound, an upcoming action RPG with a unique twist, reminiscent of the Soulslike genre. Set in the crumbling civilization of Ziêminal, where unnatural science clashes with fanatical faith, players assume the role of a warrior determined to confront the Church of Death.

In the world of Deathbound, there is no distinction between good and evil; the path is filled with formidable monsters and enemies. The recently released trailer teases intense battles that players will face in their quest.

One of the standout features of Deathbound is the ability for players to freely switch between different heroes belonging to various classes within their party. This dynamic gameplay mechanic, known as the “Binding System,” enables players to absorb the essence of fallen warriors scattered throughout Ziêminal. By harnessing this collected essence, players can acquire new skills and abilities to enhance their playstyle or assemble a versatile roster of heroes to alternate between during gameplay.

Furthermore, the binding process reveals memories and identities of the fallen, unraveling the narrative behind the world of Ziêminal and its inhabitants. However, players must exercise caution when binding, as not all heroes’ essences harmonize well together. Conflicts arising from divergent essences absorbed will significantly impact both gameplay and the narrative progression.

In addition to the compelling gameplay mechanics, Deathbound introduces the concept of Morphstrikes. This powerful ability combines the entirety of a party’s strength into a devastating blow, an essential tool for overcoming formidable adversaries.

Deathbound is scheduled for release on Steam in 2024. It promises a thrilling action RPG experience with its innovative class-based twist, intense battles, and a captivating narrative that unfolds through the Binding System. Prepare to embark on an epic journey through the forsaken land of Ziêminal, where survival and victory depend on strategic hero swapping and mastering the essence of fallen warriors.