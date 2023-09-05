Dean Creamer Appointed as New Chief Executive Officer of Building Digital UK

Dean Creamer CBE has commenced his role as the new Chief Executive Officer of Building Digital UK (BDUK), the Executive Agency of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) responsible for implementing the government’s major digital infrastructure initiatives to enhance connectivity throughout the UK.

As the Senior Responsible Officer for Project Gigabit and the Shared Rural Network, Dean takes over from Paul Norris, who has served in the position for three successful years at BDUK.

Under Project Gigabit, BDUK collaborates with broadband suppliers to deliver fast and reliable broadband to rural and hard-to-reach communities that would otherwise have limited access. The program has already allocated over £2 billion in funding and has launched all planned procurements in England, marking a significant milestone.

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, expressed her excitement about Dean’s appointment, emphasizing the progress made in expanding digital connectivity to remote communities. She also thanked Paul Norris for his contributions and highlighted the achievements of Project Gigabit and the Shared Rural Network under his leadership.

Prior to joining BDUK, Dean Creamer was the Director of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Blythe House Programme. He was honored with a CBE for his public service in the 2023 New Year Honours. His previous roles include leading UK government programs to improve digital connectivity in cities and contributing to the preparations for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, for which he received an OBE in 2013.

As the new Chief Executive Officer, Dean brings a wealth of relevant experience and a strong dedication to BDUK’s mission. Simon Blagden CBE, the Chair of BDUK, expressed his gratitude towards Paul Norris and his expectations for BDUK to continue thriving and innovating under Dean’s leadership.

Building Digital UK (BDUK) is an executive agency of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), responsible for implementing gigabit-capable broadband and 4G mobile coverage in hard-to-reach areas across the UK. Project Gigabit, a £5 billion government program, aims to provide lightning-fast broadband to communities that are not covered by commercial plans, creating opportunities for economic growth. The Shared Rural Network, a £1 billion government deal with the UK’s four mobile network operators, seeks to improve 4G coverage and enhance connectivity throughout the country.

Note: Source article with no URL provided.