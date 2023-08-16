Steep Discounts on Apple’s 2021 M1 iPad Pro at Woot

Last week, Woot started a sale on Apple’s 2021 M1 iPad Pro with significant discounts. The sale is ending tonight at midnight, so it’s being shared again for those who missed it. All tablets in the sale are brand new and come with a one-year Apple warranty.

The sale at Woot includes both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the M1 iPad Pro. For the 11-inch tablets, prices start at $659.99 (22 percent off) for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and go up to $849.99 (50 percent off) for the 2TB Wi-Fi model. These models also come with the Apple Smart Folio in select colors.

Woot also offers several 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at discounted prices, but these do not come with the Apple Smart Folio. Prices start at $859.99 (22 percent off) for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and go up to $949.99 (27 percent off) for the 512GB Wi-Fi model. Unfortunately, the 1TB and 2TB Wi-Fi models have already sold out since the beginning of the sale.

In addition to Wi-Fi models, Woot still has a few cellular versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro tablets on sale. It’s worth noting that this is one of the rare opportunities to get a discount on the M1 iPad Pro, as recent sales have primarily focused on the newer M2 models. The main advantages of the M2 model are the upgraded M2 chip and Apple Pencil hover features.

For more information on these tablets, you can refer to our guide. Make sure to check out our dedicated Apple Deals roundup to stay updated on the best discounts on Apple products and related accessories.