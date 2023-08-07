Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 Discounted, Pixel Buds Pro Price Drop

Amazon is currently offering some of the best discounts ever on Google’s Pixel 7/Pro smartphones. The flagship unlocked Pixel 7 Pro 128GB is now priced at $699, down from $899. This is the second-best price ever, with the lowest price being offered over Prime Day. The Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen, a new camera assembly with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. It is powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Google Pixel 7 5G is available for $449 for the 128GB capacity. This is a $150 discount from the usual price of $599. The Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD display with a faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. It also features the Tensor G2 chip and a dual-sensor rear camera array.

In addition to the smartphone discounts, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are now priced at $139, down from the usual $200. These earbuds offer flagship features such as active noise cancellation, fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case provides up to 31 hours of listening time.

Amazon is also offering discounts on the all-new Google Pixel Tablet. Paired with a Charging Speaker Dock, the Android tablet is available for $439, down from $499. There is also a discount on the 256GB model, which is now priced at $519, down from $599. The Pixel Tablet features a 10.95-inch LCD display and is powered by the Tensor G2 chip. The Charging Speaker Dock turns the tablet into a Nest Hub-like device.

These deals offer significant savings on Google’s latest devices and accessories.