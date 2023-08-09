Wednesday’s Best Deals: Discounts on MacBook Pro, iPad Air 5, and AirTags

Today, we have some exciting discounts on Apple products to share with you. The 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is now available at a new all-time low price of $2,199, which is $300 off its original price. The M2 Pro model features a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It offers a snappy macOS experience, thanks to the powerful M2 Pro processor. The laptop boasts a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6E support, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

In addition, the iPad Air 5 is now even more affordable. The 64GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $499.99, down from $599, saving you $99. The iPad Air 5 is equipped with an M1 chip, providing desktop-class performance. It features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, a 10.9-inch display with True Tone and P3 wide color support, and Touch ID in the power button.

Furthermore, Apple’s AirTags are currently available at their lowest price of the year. A single AirTag is priced at $25, down from its regular price of $29. This compact device utilizes Apple’s U1 chip to provide precise location tracking and can be easily integrated with Apple’s ecosystem.

If you’re looking for iPhone accessories, OtterBox is offering a 20% discount when you purchase any two accessories. This includes iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe chargers, and other gear for your Apple devices.

Lastly, the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip is now priced at $102, a new all-time low. This 6-foot lightstrip offers addressable RGB lighting and can be controlled through Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration.

These deals provide excellent opportunities to upgrade your Apple devices or enhance your tech setup at discounted prices.