Amazon Offers Lowest Prices on 2023 MacBook Pro Lineup

Amazon is currently offering great deals on the 2023 MacBook Pro lineup, with the lowest prices ever seen for the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the best deal is on the 12-core M2 Pro/1TB model, priced at $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This is the cheapest price ever recorded for this model. The estimated delivery date for this deal is between August 14 and 21.

Amazon also has a deal on the 10-core M2 Pro/512GB model, priced at $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00. However, please note that there is a shipping delay for both colors of this notebook, with the earliest delivery date set for September 8.

Moving on to the 16-inch models, Amazon offers the 12-core M2 Pro/512GB MacBook Pro for $2,249.00 in both colors, down from $2,499.00. This deal is also facing dwindling stock, so it is recommended to place your order soon.

Amazon is also selling the 12-core M2 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro in Silver for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. The estimated delivery date for this deal is August 16.

Please note that these deals are only available on Amazon and are the lowest prices ever seen. If you have been waiting for a discount and don’t mind a slight delay in delivery, now is a good time to take advantage of these offers.

For more Apple-related products and accessories, be sure to browse through our full Deals Roundup.