CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Amazon Offers AirPods 3 at Discounted Price

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Amazon Offers AirPods 3 at Discounted Price

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods 3 (Lightning Charging Case) for $139.99, down from the original price of $169.00. Customers can expect their delivery between August 16 and August 19 if they order today.

This deal marks Amazon’s lowest price ever for the AirPods 3, a discount we haven’t seen in several months. Even during Prime Day, the popular earbuds were only discounted to around $149.00.

In addition to the AirPods 3 offer, Amazon has other notable deals on AirPods this week. The AirPods 2 are available for $99.00, a discount of $30, and the AirPods Pro are priced at $199.00, a discount of $50.

To stay updated on the best discounts for Apple products and related accessories, be sure to check out our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Please note that MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of the vendors mentioned. If you click a link and make a purchase, MacRumors may receive a small payment, which helps sustain the website’s operations.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

WhatsApp Beta Testing AI-Generated Stickers Feature

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Earthquakes: Causes, Effects, and Precautions

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Welcome to the Latest Xbox Game Pass Drop!

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

WhatsApp Beta Testing AI-Generated Stickers Feature

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Earthquakes: Causes, Effects, and Precautions

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Welcome to the Latest Xbox Game Pass Drop!

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Was Almost Going to Include a ‘Hobbit’ Character

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments