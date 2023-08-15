Amazon Offers AirPods 3 at Discounted Price

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods 3 (Lightning Charging Case) for $139.99, down from the original price of $169.00. Customers can expect their delivery between August 16 and August 19 if they order today.

This deal marks Amazon’s lowest price ever for the AirPods 3, a discount we haven’t seen in several months. Even during Prime Day, the popular earbuds were only discounted to around $149.00.

In addition to the AirPods 3 offer, Amazon has other notable deals on AirPods this week. The AirPods 2 are available for $99.00, a discount of $30, and the AirPods Pro are priced at $199.00, a discount of $50.

To stay updated on the best discounts for Apple products and related accessories, be sure to check out our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Please note that MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of the vendors mentioned. If you click a link and make a purchase, MacRumors may receive a small payment, which helps sustain the website’s operations.