Tech Deals for Back-to-School Season

Moving into a new dorm room or apartment can be stressful, especially when you need to outfit your living space with essential tech for productivity. This back-to-school edition of the Dealmaster brings you savings on tech essentials to help you settle into your new abode while saving money.

Apple enthusiasts can find great deals on a variety of products. Best Buy offers discounts on Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, as well as the 10.2-inch iPad and Apple Pencil. Amazon also has deals on Apple products, including Apple AirTags, Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Watch SE, and AirPods.

For those looking for laptops, Dell and Lenovo have a wide range of options on sale. Best Buy offers discounts on Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 Touch Laptops, Dell XPS 15 models, and Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook and Yoga 7i. Lenovo also has deals on ThinkPad X1 Carbon and IdeaPad series.

Whether you’re a student or just need to upgrade your tech gear, these deals provide an opportunity to save on essential devices. From laptops and tablets to smartwatches and headphones, there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of these back-to-school tech deals and make settling into your new space a little easier.