Save Money on Garmin Smartwatches and More Post-Labor Day Deals

If you’re looking to continue pursuing your fitness goals after summer, Garmin’s latest smartwatches could be a great option. With the launch of the Venu 3 and Venu 3S, select models of the older Venu 2 series are now on sale. Garmin is known for providing software updates that bring new features to their older devices, so even if you opt for an older model, you can still benefit from future enhancements.

The Venu 2 series offers excellent sports watch features at a more affordable price compared to the newer models. If you don’t need hardware-specific features like a built-in microphone for Bluetooth calls, choosing one of Garmin’s older sports watches can help you save money while still getting a high-quality wearable.

In addition to the Garmin smartwatches, there are also deals on other tech products. Best Buy is offering discounts on Lenovo laptops and mobile workstations, as well as Apple MacBooks. These post-Labor Day deals make it a good time to upgrade your tech devices without breaking the bank.

If you’re interested in health and personal care products, there are also savings to be had. Best Buy has discounts on items like the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 for massage therapy, blood pressure monitors, and body fat scales. Therabody is offering deals on their Theragun line of massage guns, as well as other recovery and therapeutic devices.

For those in need of office chairs, Steelcase is providing discounts on their Gesture, Siento, Series 2 Air, and other models. And if you’re in the market for a new laptop, Lenovo has reduced prices on ThinkPad and IdeaPad models.

Overall, post-Labor Day deals on Garmin smartwatches, tech products, health and personal care items, office chairs, and laptops present an opportunity to save money while still getting high-quality products.

