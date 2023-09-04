New Fire Max 11 Tablet on Sale for $189.99

The new Fire Max 11 tablet from Amazon is now available at a discounted price of $189.99, down from its original price of $229.99. With its powerful features and impressive specifications, the Fire Max 11 is a great option for streaming shows and movies, as well as using popular apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and Sling.

One of the standout features of the Fire Max 11 is its 11-inch display, which has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 and is certified for low blue light. This means that users can enjoy their favorite movies, TV episodes, and games in sharp clarity and vivid color. The tablet is also equipped with an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, making it almost 50% faster than Amazon’s previous tablet models.

In terms of storage, the Fire Max 11 offers 125GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a micro-SD card for up to 1TB of additional storage. The tablet also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14 hours, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content for extended periods without needing to recharge.

Other notable features of the Fire Max 11 include 8 MP front and rear-facing cameras, fingerprint recognition technology for hassle-free unlocking, and support for Alexa voice commands. The tablet is also designed to be lightweight and durable, with a slim aluminum body that weighs just over a pound.

In addition, the Fire Max 11 is compatible with Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, allowing users to stream their favorite games like Fortnite directly to their tablet. It also supports multi-tasking, making it easy to handle multiple tasks at once, such as video calls and note-taking.

Overall, the Fire Max 11 is a feature-packed tablet that offers great value for its discounted price. With its impressive display, powerful performance, and long battery life, it is well-suited for entertainment, productivity, and gaming purposes.

