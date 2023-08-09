Dead by Daylight: Alien Collaboration DLC Set to Release in August

Behaviour Interactive, the developer of Dead by Daylight, has unveiled further details about its upcoming collaboration with the Alien franchise. The DLC will be released in August and will feature the beloved character Ellen Ripley, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, as a Survivor pitted against the formidable Xenomorph killer.

Described as the “embodiment of the stealth Killer,” the Xenomorph comes with a new power called Runner Mode, allowing it to walk on all fours and significantly reduce its Terror Radius. Additionally, the Xenomorph will have its own unique sub-level, accessible through seven Control Stations scattered across the collaboration’s new map.

Within these Control Stations, Survivors will find Remote Flame Turrets that can stagger the Xenomorph and temporarily disable its power. However, survivors must exercise caution as the turrets can overheat and require repairs, and the Xenomorph can destroy them if left unprotected.

The new map, titled Nostromo Wreckage, is a rendition of the iconic ship from the first Alien film. It will feature elements from the movie, infused with the distinct gameplay twists of Dead by Daylight.

Furthermore, Ellen Ripley will bring her own set of perks to the game. Lucky Star stops pools of blood and suppresses grunts of pain when hiding in a locker. Light Footed silences running footsteps while the Survivor is healthy, providing a stealth advantage. Lastly, Chemical Trap allows for boobytrapped dropped pallets triggered at specific generator progress percentages.

The Dead by Daylight: Alien collaboration DLC will be available for purchase on August 29th for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store. Fans of the Alien franchise and Dead by Daylight can anticipate an intense and thrilling gameplay experience with this exciting collaboration.