Dead by Daylight Announces Alien Crossover

Behaviour Interactive has officially announced that the sci-fi horror franchise Alien will be crossing over with its asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight. The crossover, titled Dead by Daylight: Alien, will be available on all platforms starting August 29.

In this new crossover, players can expect to see the Xenomorph as the new killer, known as the embodiment of the stealth killer. The Xenomorph’s power, called Runner Mode, allows it to walk on four legs and become even stealthier. Survivors will also have the chance to play as Ellen Ripley, with her memories being utilized to reconstruct the spaceship, the Nostromo.

Aside from the new playable characters, the crossover will introduce a new backdrop and an interactive map function called Control Stations. The Xenomorph will have the ability to enter and exit tunnels underneath the control station, while survivors have the option to interact with one of the seven control stations scattered across the map to obtain a new Flame Turret, which they can use to defend themselves against the creature.

The Alien franchise joins other horror films that have previously crossed over with Dead by Daylight, including Saw, Hellraiser, and Ringu.

With this exciting announcement, fans of the Alien franchise and Dead by Daylight can look forward to an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.