Dead by Daylight Introduces Alien in New Collaboration

Just a month after its initial launch, asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight is stepping into space once again, this time with an official collaboration featuring the iconic space horror franchise, Alien.

As the title suggests, Dead by Daylight will be incorporating elements from Ridley Scott’s renowned 1979 film, Alien. Players will engage in four-versus-one gameplay, with one player taking on the role of the killer. The focus will be on the Xenomorph, the terrifying extraterrestrial predator known for its phallus-shaped head.

Although developer Behaviour Interactive has not revealed which characters from the movie will be included, it is highly likely that Ellen Ripley, the film’s protagonist, will be featured. The presence of Ripley’s cat, Jones, in the newly released teaser trailer further hints at her involvement.

Further details about the collaboration will be unveiled on August 8th. However, it is widely anticipated that the Alien DLC will be released later this month, as Behaviour Interactive has previously confirmed that new content would be arriving in August.

This collaboration follows the game’s first foray into sci-fi horror with the release of the “End Transmission” chapter in June. The roadmap for Dead by Daylight also includes three more chapters, two of which will be licensed, set to be released by April next year.

With the introduction of the Alien franchise, Dead by Daylight is taking another exciting step in expanding its diverse range of horror experiences. Fans of the game and the film can look forward to unraveling the suspense and terror in this thrilling new collaboration.