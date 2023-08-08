Dead by Daylight Reveals Details of Alien Collaboration

Dead by Daylight has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Alien collaboration, providing all the slimy sci-fi details. The asymmetrical survival horror game confirmed this collaboration through a teaser trailer on August 1, followed by a full trailer on August 8. The collaboration introduces Ellen Ripley from the 1979 era as the latest Survivor character and the Xenomorph as the offensive Killer.

Developer Behaviour Interactive stated that this collaboration has been requested by fans for years. Set against the eerie backdrop of the Nostromo Wreckage, players will have the opportunity to explore the depths of space and either dominate their prey or find a way to survive.

One of the new features introduced in this collaboration is the Control Stations. The Xenomorph Killer can use these seven Stations as a tunnel system, while Survivors can interact with them to acquire a new Tool called the Remote Flame Turret. This Tool complements the Xenomorph’s special attack Power, known as “Runner Mode,” which allows the Killer to walk on four legs and reduce its Terror Radius. However, Survivors can use the Remote Flame Turret’s defensive attack to stagger the Xenomorph and end its unique Power. Repairing the tool if it overheats and protecting it from the Xenomorph’s destruction adds an extra layer of challenge for players.

While the Remote Flame Turret affects only the Xenomorph Killer, it is unlikely to significantly change the general Survivor meta. However, it may encourage Survivors to play more aggressively in Alien trials. The official release of Dead by Daylight: Alien is scheduled for August 29, 2023, on most platforms except mobile. PC players can already access a beta Public Test Build on Steam until August 14.